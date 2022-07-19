Downtown draw: Cache Valley's first ever brewpub opens to the public

The highly anticipated Prodigy Brewing Co. opened its doors to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday, becoming the first ever brewpub to open in Cache Valley.

At lunchtime, the transformed, 122-year-old building at 25 W. Center St. in Logan was filled with people of all ages to experience the food, beer, and atmosphere of Prodigy.

Since it is the first brewpub to reach the valley, this family-friendly craft brewery has been anxiously anticipated by many local residents. Dave Farrelly, a resident of Logan, said he has been waiting 30 years for this moment.

"I was disappointed I wasn't the first person in the door when they opened," Farrelly said. "Almost."

