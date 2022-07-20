Local SLC therapist places signs in front yard to increase suicide awareness and prevention

A Utah therapist has been using his front yard to increase suicide awareness and prevention.

Sean Patrick McPeak, a local licensed therapist in Salt Lake City, has been working as a therapist for 13 years running his own practice called “Kintu Spirit Works.” Throughout the years, McPeak has lost several patients due to suicide and even lost his fiancée in 2019 who struggled before ultimately taking her life.

Even before his wife committed suicide, McPeak has been advocating for suicide awareness and prevention by placing two signs in his front yard. On one of the signs, it reads “You Matter,” and the other “Don’t Give Up.”

McPeak believes both messages, while simple, are very important to someone who might be struggling. In fact, he even says that the signs have been getting a positive reception with a third of the people that walk by his house stopping to give them a compliment.

As a result of the positive feedback, McPeak has even given eight signs to nearby residents hoping that it will bring even more awareness to suicide and prevent it in the process.

When asked if he feels his fiancée would be proud of his actions, McPeak says that he’d like to think so.