SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall tested positive for COVID-19, recovering at home

After testing positive for COVID-19, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall is recovering at home with mild symptoms. Mendenhall first announced her positive result in a Tweet posted on Tuesday.

In the Tweet, Mendenhall encouraged Utah residents to be cautious following a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past several months. She also said that getting vaccinated and boosted would be the most reliable way of reducing chances of getting COVID-19 and would reduce the severity of symptoms. Mendenhall herself is vaccinated and boosted.

Other Utah officials have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past several months with Gov. Spencer Cox testing positive back in May and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson testing positive for a second time in January.

Mendenhall is expected to return to office once her symptoms fade away.