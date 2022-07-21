© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

County Council to vote on open-space preservation bond

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published July 21, 2022 at 6:36 AM MDT
628ec866cd581.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Vehicles enter Cache Valley on U.S. Highway 89/91 on Tuesday evening. The “gateway” to the valley from Sardine Canyon could be among open spaces preserved by a proposed bond.

The Cache County Council will vote next week on whether to put an open-space bond on November’s ballot.

In mid-June, the Open Space Committee — a relatively unceremonious group chaired by Cache Valley businessman and former U.S. congressional candidate Eric Eliason and former North Logan mayor and State Rep. Jack Draxler — presented the results of a valleywide survey to the council. The outcome showed not only a majority interest in preserving open space, but a willingness to pay an annual average of $38.10 more in property tax to do so.

Much of the money raised by the bond would likely be used to purchase conservation easements on highly visible and development-prone properties in Cache Valley, such as the land along U.S. 89-91 entering the valley from Sardine Canyon.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Utah News Cache Valley
