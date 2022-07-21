Utah gymnast wins gold medal at World Games

20-year-old Kaden Brown’s hard work and dedication to competitive gymnastics paid off this past weekend at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, where the Utah athlete won the gold medal in “power tumbling.”

Described by Brown as “the Olympics for non-Olympic disciplines,” the Utahn was one of the many talented athletes who participated in the games, and one of the few to win a gold medal.

Brown was visibly emotional after landing his pass, describing the atmosphere as “amazing” when the crowd when crazy for his achievement. A commentator from the World Games described Brown as “an incredible athlete.”

According to U.S.A Gymnastics, Brown’s gold medal is the first in men’s tumbling since 1993 for World Games participants.

Returning home to Utah as a gold medalist, Brown says that he’s not quite ready to be done with the sport despite considering retiring from competition. Working as a coach at Wasatch Trampoline and Tumbling in Draper, Brown says he loves passing down what he’s learned onto younger generations and he’s hoping to help them get to where he is as an athlete.