Body of hiker recovered from Canyonlands National Park

The body of a hiker reported missing in Canyonlands National Park on Sunday, July 17, was found on Tuesday. According to a National Park Service news release, he was overdue from a short hike at Elephant Hill in the Needles District. A body matching his description was found near the trailhead and was transferred to the San Juan County Medical Examiner’s Office. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Park officials said further information is not available at this time and cautioned summer visitors to prepare for extreme heat.

