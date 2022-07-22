© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Body of hiker recovered from Canyonlands National Park

Utah Public Radio | By Caroline Long
Published July 22, 2022 at 11:11 AM MDT
rock forms at Canyonland National Park in evening light
John Fowler
/
Flickr
Temperatures in Canyonlands National Park can reach over 100 degrees Farenheit.

The body of a hiker reported missing in Canyonlands National Park on Sunday, July 17, was found on Tuesday. According to a National Park Service news release, he was overdue from a short hike at Elephant Hill in the Needles District. A body matching his description was found near the trailhead and was transferred to the San Juan County Medical Examiner’s Office. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Park officials said further information is not available at this time and cautioned summer visitors to prepare for extreme heat.

Utah News
Caroline Long
Caroline Long is a science reporter at UPR. She is curious about the natural world and passionate about communicating her findings with others. As a PhD student in Biology at Utah State University, she spends most of her time in the lab or at the coyote facility, studying social behavior. In her free time, she enjoys making art, listening to music, and hiking.
