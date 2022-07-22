Gov. Spencer Cox to skip personal fireworks on Pioneer Day, urges Utahns to do the same

With Pioneer Day weekend approaching and Utah still dealing with dry conditions, Gov. Spencer Cox is urging residents to skip using personal fireworks.

Cox says that Utah is “at a real tipping point right now” and that the usage of fireworks could spark a major fire over the holiday weekend if people aren’t cautious. Hoping to lead by example, Cox admitted that he’ll pass on using personal fireworks this year and will leave the sparks to professional shows.

Cox also says he wants the Utah Legislature to enact firework restrictions throughout the entire state based on current drought conditions. This means that specific locations in Utah that are caught in extreme drought conditions, fireworks would not be allowed.

But while Cox is wanting to cut back on fireworks in favor of preventing potential wildfires, he still wants people to enjoy Pioneer Day traditions. Urging residents to use caution, he recommends that residents shoot off fireworks in legally-allowed areas with plenty of water readily available.