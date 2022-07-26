Cache Valley business baron Junior Miller dies

Ernest "Junior" Miller, a giant of Cache Valley business known for his success as head of E.A. Miller meatpacking in Hyrum, has died at age 96.

Miller passed away this weekend surrounded by family at his iconic Cache Valley home overlooking Hyrum Reservoir. He lost his wife, Norma, in 2014 after 65 years of marriage.

E.A. Miller and Sons Packing Company, now JBS, has been a major valley employer and business concern since its founding in 1935 by Junior’s father, Ernest Arnold Miller. Junior and his brother, Lynn, grew up working for the company and took it over upon their father’s death in 1954.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.