London to L.A. flight forced to land in Salt Lake City after passenger attempted to breach cockpit

After a passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of a flight from London to Los Angeles, the plane was forced to divert its landing to Salt Lake City.

Virgin Atlantic flight 141 was originally supposed to land at LAX at around 4:20 p.m. (PDT) but following a passenger’s attempt to enter the cockpit, the flight was diverted to the SLC International Airport where it landed at about 4:30 p.m. (MDT).

Airport employees reported that the passenger in question attempted to enter the cockpit mid-flight but was unsuccessful. Further details on what happened leading up to the event and how the passenger was stopped are not yet available.

According to flightaware.com, the flight departed SLC for Los Angeles at about 7:30 p.m. once the passenger was removed.