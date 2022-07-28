Cache Valley family helps supply body armor, medical aid to Ukrainians

As the Russo-Ukrainian conflict continues, one Cache Valley family sought to help Ukrainians earlier this summer.

The Milligans of Millville flew to Poland to donate supplies to those engaging in the conflict on the Ukrainian side of the border. After collecting medical supplies and body armor as well as donations from Cache Valley residents, the trio traveled to Poland on June 22.

Brittany Milligan flew with her son, Davey, and her husband David joined the duo a few days later. David’s sister, who served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ukraine, also joined them on the trip.

The Milligan family packed 40 sets of body armor as well as helmets and medical supplies. The three all had five checked suitcases in addition to the one the company usually allows passengers to check because of a contact at Delta Air Lines who approved their bags. One bag was lost in transit. David said the trip included a few person-to-person hand offs of supplies.

