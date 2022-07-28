Neighborhood speed limits in SLC to drop from 25 to 20 mph on Wednesday

Salt Lake City’s speed limit in neighborhood areas will be lowered following a recently-approved change made by the city council.

In a unanimous vote made in May, the decision to change the speed limit from 25 miles per hour to 20 was approved. The decision to lower the speed limit came about following several auto-pedestrian crashes in metro areas across the state, many of them being fatal.

New signs with lower speed limits will be installed across Salt Lake City with Mayor Erin Mendenhall and City Council Chair Dan Dugan helping installation near Parkview Elementary School.