Utah locations named most ‘picturesque’ in the United States

According to a ranking released by ParkSleepFly listing off America’s 10 most ‘picturesque’ viewpoints, two locations in Utah managed to make the list and even break into the top 10.

Each location was judged and ranked accordingly based on how often those locations appeared in Instagram hashtags. The more hashtags a location had, the higher they’d rank on the list.

Angels Landing in Zion National Park made its way onto the list at the number 9 position. To many who visit, Angels Landing can be considered one of the “scariest trails” across the entire United States, but the amazing view helped it secure a spot on the list.

Bryce Canyon National Park ranked a little higher coming in at number 6 overall for its beautiful and majestic scenery.

With both of these locations, Utah tied with New York for the most locations within the top 10 with both states having two locations present in the ranking. However, both states were beat by California’s three locations present in the top 10.

Here are all of the locations that managed to make the top 10 positions on ParkSleepFly’s ranking:

