‘Let the people speak’: Cache County Council to place open-space bond on upcoming ballot

The Cache County Council voted in favor of placing a proposed open-space preservation bond on the 2022 general election ballot during their semi-monthly meeting on Tuesday.

“We’ll put it out on the ballot,” Council Member David Erickson said, “and let the people speak.”

The proposition seeks general obligation bonds not to exceed $20 million “for paying all or a portion of the costs of purchasing land, conservation easements, and other interests in land from willing landowners in order to protect scenic vistas, preserve open lands near valley gateways, add trails and trail connectivity, and maintain agriculture, waterways, and wildlife habitat.”

During the meeting, council members along with Jack Draxler, the former State Rep. and co-chair of a committee focused on preserving open space, corrected a typographical error on the agenda that indicated the proposal sought $25 million.

