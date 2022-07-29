Logan couple dedicates garden tribute to Ukraine

A Logan couple has created a garden tribute dedicated to Ukraine and its citizens by sharing the message “where flowers bloom, so does hope.”

Bruce Bugbee and Diana West say that there’s so little they can do to help Ukraine so at the very least, they wanted to create a tribute for the Ukrainian people as a result of the horror they’re experiencing.

The couple’s garden is filled with flowers representing the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Visitors can stop by a wood box to get a ribbon that they can tie into a bow and place in the garden.

Bugbee and West explain that by offering ribbons to visitors, they’re giving people the opportunity to send wishes and prayers to Ukraine.