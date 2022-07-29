© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

USU housing complex delayed, again

Utah Public Radio | By Katie White
Published July 29, 2022 at 5:20 PM MDT
processed-59ea9853-4a05-405d-8637-2a6d2b43615c_YwH12KOg.jpeg
1 of 2  — processed-59ea9853-4a05-405d-8637-2a6d2b43615c_YwH12KOg.jpeg
800 Block Housing Complex
2 of 2  — 800 Block Housing Complex
800 Block Housing Complex
Katie White

This is the second year in a row the 800 Block USU housing complex, has left students scrambling to find housing just weeks before school starts. Students received the notice via email citing national supply chain issues and labor shortages as the cause for the postponed move-in date. Students were given a list of potential housing options. One student said three of the housing options are already full. USU's fall semester begins August 29.

Utah News
Katie White
See stories by Katie White