USU housing complex delayed, again
Katie White
This is the second year in a row the 800 Block USU housing complex, has left students scrambling to find housing just weeks before school starts. Students received the notice via email citing national supply chain issues and labor shortages as the cause for the postponed move-in date. Students were given a list of potential housing options. One student said three of the housing options are already full. USU's fall semester begins August 29.