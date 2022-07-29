Utah COVID-19 cases decrease; deaths increase

With a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases over the past week, Utah reported 5,866 new cases on Thursday.

However, despite cases dropping, there were 274 hospitalizations throughout the state and 16 new deaths. There are currently 44 patients in ICU with 75.5% bed occupancy.

As a result of the ongoing growth of the BA.5 variant of COVID-19, 97.1% of Utah’s wastewater monitoring sites showed an increase of COVID-19 levels.

Following these new statistics, 837 is the new rolling 7-day average for positive COVID-19 tests.