Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding

Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time.

The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”

In Sunday’s alerts, the NWS reminded everybody to turn around and to avoid encountering flooded roads, saying that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Moab City officials responded by closing Mill Creek Parkway and warning residents and visitors about flooding along Mill Creek and Pack Creek.

In Cedar City, as many as 4,451 Rocky Mountain Power customers went without electricity with there being about 2,300 outages by 7 p.m. Whether or not the outages were caused by the flooding is uncertain as of this time.