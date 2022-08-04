New art installation at The Gateway showcases umbrellas making up the colors of the rainbow

Hundreds of umbrellas in the colors of the rainbow now make up a new art installation at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. The umbrellas are something that should please people needing a little bit of color in their lives.

Placed in the mall’s restaurant row, this new art installation is scheduled to remain up at The Gateway through Labor Day, so social media influencers and avid picture-takers should take advantage of this new photo-op as soon as possible.

These umbrellas won’t just provide shade to visitors of the mall, but the umbrellas will be a great background for photos, so if you’re looking to cheer yourself up with bright and vivid colors or if you simply want a beautiful picture, stop by The Gateway before it’s too late.