Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah

As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service.

Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake, and Bountiful. Each of those areas put under flood advisory took the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of residents.

In Bountiful, sandbags were made readily available by volunteers who spent over an hour putting them together. Residents could pick up the sandbags at the city’s Streets Department building to use.

Other areas such as Little Cottonwood Canyon were closed off due to flooding. Debris was left scattered across the highway but was later reopened when the debris was removed.

About 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers in the Salt Lake area lost power during the afternoon, but the company indicated that power was fully restored by 6:30 p.m.

To keep each other updated on a drastic change in weather, residents across the state have since been sharing photos and videos of their local weather to the “Utah’s Weather Authority” group on Facebook.