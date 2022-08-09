Little Lambs Back to School Drive moves locations, looks to grow

The Little Lambs Foundation for Kids’ Back to School Drive is moving locations this year.

For the first time, the drive will be held at the Cache County Event Center at the Cache County Fairgrounds on Aug. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Physical donations are currently being accepted until Aug. 10 at Anderson Seed and Garden, Leavitt Automotive, the Hyrum Library and the Little Lambs Foundation’s office. Cash donations can be given on the foundation’s website or via Venmo.

Ted Chalfant, executive director and co-founder of the Cache Valley-based nonprofit, said the ninth annual drive will supply 1,000 kids with the supplies they need to be on an equal playing field as they begin the school year.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.