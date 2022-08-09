Nelson Brothers and USU respond to 800 Block story

Nelson Partners Student Housing and Utah State University responded to The Herald Journal’s Wednesday article about Nelson Partners cancelling all leases with would-be tenants of 800 Block after they failed to complete the complex on time.

The article contained a link to an online petition that states “USU must answer for their consistent endorsement of Patrick Nelson and NPSH and institute student tenant protection and education measures.”

USU News Director Emilie Wheeler specified USU’s position:

“USU does not endorse 800 Block or any other off-campus housing unit. We also have no role in the construction and permitting processes for this unit or other private developments,” Wheeler said. “Additionally, USU does provide ‘Renter Education‘ through our off-campus housing web page. … On that page, we have listed off-campus housing units that have recently confirmed availability. This doesn’t reflect an endorsement, and it’s not all-inclusive of all possible open housing in the community, but it’s posted as one resource to help USU students secure housing. We work to regularly update that page, and we invite community members who want to list their off-campus property to complete a submission form.”

