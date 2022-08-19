Logan resident organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse.

Weeks ago, however, she was making fliers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood.

The investigative piece noted experiences from child abuse victims and survivors who were within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when the incidents of abuse took place. In an official statement, the LDS church responded that the article was “oversimplified and incomplete and is a serious misrepresentation of the Church and its efforts.”

