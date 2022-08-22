Cache Valley Veterans Association’s week-long ‘Freedom Festival’ kicks off Monday

The Cache Valley Veterans Association will be hosting its second annual “Freedom Festival” beginning Aug. 22 at Elk Ridge Park in North Logan. The festival will continue through Aug. 28 with numerous events including ceremonies honoring veterans, a benefit concert, military and community resources for veterans, food trucks and fireworks. The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s Vietnam Tribute Wall will also be present.

Phillip Redlinger, veteran and founder of the CVVA, said the event is intended to bring together veterans from all over, not just those in Cache Valley.

“The idea is to focus on mental health, suicide awareness and PTSD, but also to serve our entire community,” Redlinger said. “We bring all the nonprofits within Cache County that provide a specific mental health service, along with partners throughout the state, the federal VA, and the military organizations like the DAV, the American Legion, the VFW, the Marine Core Legion, and the auxiliaries of each.”

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.