'Veterans on Course' returns to Logan to bring golf and camaraderie to Utah vets

Utah veterans took to the Logan Country Club golf course on Monday afternoon as part of “Veterans on Course,” a program that holds frequent golf competitions for veterans across the state.

Organized by the Utah Golf Foundation, the nonprofit branch of the Utah Golf Association, the initiative has hosted a veterans’ competition in Logan for the past five years.

Megan Huntsman, the foundation’s senior activity coordinator, explained the roots of the program stretch back to discussions between the association and several individuals they thought would be helpful in starting the project. The conversations involved several members of the foundation’s board of directors, a United States Golf Association official, and William Klinger, a recreation therapist at the Veterans Affairs office in Salt Lake City.

Klinger recalled the foundation approaching the Salt Lake V.A. to kickstart the program.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.