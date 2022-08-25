Cache Valley’s VA clinic working towards hiring on-site primary care provider, lessening wait times

Cache Valley’s Department of Veterans Affairs clinic at Cache Valley Hospital is currently reviewing applications for a full-time primary care provider and hopes to have an offer letter sent to a candidate by next week.

The clinic had the role filled from October 2021 to May 2022, but the position has since been vacant. According to the acting clinic manager Cory Martin, the previous provider left for an out-of-state opportunity.

Martin says the VA as a whole has been struggling to keep positions filled due a high turnover rate and a lack of qualified individuals. He also believes residuals of COVID and the “dynamic changes we’ve seen in the market” are culprits as well.

“We are feeling those effects just like other places are,” Martin said. “If anything, it has stayed the same or gotten a little bit better.”

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.