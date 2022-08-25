Moab businesses and nearby parks open back up after flooding

Red rock tourists are urged to visit Moab despite the flash flood last Saturday night that tore through the tourist town, damaging many businesses and some homes.

Laici Shumway, executive director of the Moab Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday that Moab businesses are open as cleanup continues. She added businesses that were heavily damaged by the flood will open as quickly as possible.

According to tourism officials, Arches and Canyonlands National Parks are also open. Tourists are asked to stay away from trails or other areas that are closed where crews are working.

The Chamber of Commerce said it’s working with Moab City and Grand County to try to get state and federal resources to help pay for the flood cleanup.

