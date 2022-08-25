Ukraine Independence Day celebrated and honored by Utah residents

2022 marks the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union, but Ukrainians say they are still fighting for freedom following Russia’s invasion earlier in the year.

Vlada Yaremenko, a community organizer in Utah helping Ukraine, says that Ukrainians are more afraid of losing their freedom than they are of the rockets. Yaremenko has lived in Utah for the past seven years and is originally from Ukraine herself. She says that the war in Ukraine has inspired her to pursue a master’s degree doing international development and humanitarian emergencies.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Yaremenko has helped raise awareness about the war across the state of Utah. She says that there has been a really good response from the community in Utah, calling it “heartwarming” to know that the state stands besides her country.

Yaremenko will continue to spread awareness of the war, showing the world how strong her nation is and how it will always strive to be independent.