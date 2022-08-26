Utah saves billions of gallons of water in the midst of ongoing drought

Through several conservation programs and local ordinances restricting water usage, Utahns have saved billions of gallons of water as the state continues to endure its ongoing drought.

Joel Ferry, acting executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, says that through these efforts of water conservation, there has been a significant impact on the state’s ability to stretch its water supply.

The Utah Division of Water Resources showcased some highlights of water conservation throughout the year including a 17% reduction in Salt Lake City Public Utilities when compared to the average of the last three-years. With this reduction, there have been 2.5 billion fewer gallons used.Other highlights include Weber Basin Water Conservancy District’s water deliveries dropping 27% when compared to last year and Washington County Water Conservancy District using 11.5 million gallons fewer than last year, among plenty of other highlights.

As of now, nearly two-thirds of the state is still considered to be in extreme drought conditions but with this year’s improved soil moisture, more water will be able to get to reservoirs during spring runoff next year.