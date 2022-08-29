Gov. Spencer Cox will visit Cache County Thursday

Utah Governor Spencer Cox travels to Cache County Thursday. Part of his 360 Tour Cox will visit students at Logan High School and Adams Wealth and USU Credit Union employees.

Following a Utah State University Town Hall in the Huntsman School of Business the governor will tour an environmental instrumentation company, Campbell Scientific. An agriculture town hall concludes the visit.

_______________

10:15 a.m. Visit Logan High School

Location: 162 W. 100 South, Logan

11:30 a.m. Meet with Adams Wealth and USU Credit Union

Location: 701 S. Main St., Suite 400, Logan

12:45 p.m. Speak at Utah State Town Hall

Location: Perry Pavilion, Huntsman School of Business, 3500 Old Main Hill, Logan

MEDIA ACCESS

3 p.m. Visit Campbell Scientific

Location: 815 W. 1800 North, Logan

3:15 p.m. Hold Agriculture Town Hall

Location: 490 S. 500 West, Logan

MEDIA AVAILABILITY