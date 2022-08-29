Gov. Spencer Cox will visit Cache County Thursday
Utah Governor Spencer Cox travels to Cache County Thursday. Part of his 360 Tour Cox will visit students at Logan High School and Adams Wealth and USU Credit Union employees.
Following a Utah State University Town Hall in the Huntsman School of Business the governor will tour an environmental instrumentation company, Campbell Scientific. An agriculture town hall concludes the visit.
_______________
10:15 a.m. Visit Logan High School
Location: 162 W. 100 South, Logan
11:30 a.m. Meet with Adams Wealth and USU Credit Union
Location: 701 S. Main St., Suite 400, Logan
12:45 p.m. Speak at Utah State Town Hall
Location: Perry Pavilion, Huntsman School of Business, 3500 Old Main Hill, Logan
MEDIA ACCESS
3 p.m. Visit Campbell Scientific
Location: 815 W. 1800 North, Logan
3:15 p.m. Hold Agriculture Town Hall
Location: 490 S. 500 West, Logan
MEDIA AVAILABILITY