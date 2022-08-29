© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Gov. Spencer Cox will visit Cache County Thursday

Utah Public Radio | By Kerry Bringhurst
Published August 29, 2022 at 12:25 PM MDT
Utah governor Spencer Cox sits on a chair in a large room with light green walls, yellow drapes, and a grand piano in the background. He gestures to someone off screen.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox sits down for an interview at the governor’s mansion to talk about the ongoing drought and the Great Salt Lake on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox travels to Cache County Thursday. Part of his 360 Tour Cox will visit students at Logan High School and Adams Wealth and USU Credit Union employees.  

Following a Utah State University Town Hall in the Huntsman School of Business the governor will tour an environmental instrumentation company, Campbell Scientific. An agriculture town hall concludes the visit.  

_______________  

10:15 a.m. Visit Logan High School  

Location: 162 W. 100 South, Logan  

11:30 a.m. Meet with Adams Wealth and USU Credit Union  

Location: 701 S. Main St., Suite 400, Logan  

12:45 p.m. Speak at Utah State Town Hall  

Location: Perry Pavilion, Huntsman School of Business, 3500 Old Main Hill, Logan  

MEDIA ACCESS  

3 p.m. Visit Campbell Scientific  

Location: 815 W. 1800 North, Logan  

3:15 p.m. Hold Agriculture Town Hall  

Location: 490 S. 500 West, Logan  

MEDIA AVAILABILITY  

Tags

Utah News UPRSpencer CoxCache County
Kerry Bringhurst
At 14-years-old, Kerry began working as a reporter for KVEL “The Hot One” in Vernal, Utah. Her radio news interests led her to Logan where she became news director for KBLQ while attending Utah State University. She graduated USU with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and spent the next few years working for Utah Public Radio. Leaving UPR in 1993 she spent the next 14 years as the full time mother of four boys before returning in 2007. Kerry and her husband Boyd reside in Nibley.
See stories by Kerry Bringhurst
Related Content