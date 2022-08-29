SLC Public Lands Department releases plans for former Raging Waters site

After much discussion over what to put on the site of the shutdown “Raging Waters” water park, a new draft for Glendale Regional Park was released by Salt Lake City’s Public Lands Department on Friday.

The SLC Public Lands department says that the chance to develop the park on this lot is significant, explaining that the goal of their master plan is to increase access to water recreation in the area and improve habitats along the Jordan River.

Demolition of the defunct water park began last October with renovation of the area being funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Through this funding, SLC Public lands is required to provide publicly accessible outdoor recreation for the Glendale community by 2024.

To meet this requirement, the department is planning on having this new park situated between multiple points of interest in the community such as the Glendale Golf Course, the Glendale Neighborhood Park, and the Jordan River Parkway.

Officials are hoping to introduce multiple sections that attract all ages and all abilities to the park with activities ranging between locations for biking, hiking, and sledding, to playgrounds and a community plaza for event hosting.