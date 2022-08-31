Snow College student charged with terrorism after making school threats

After allegedly making threats about school shootings, a Snow College student is now facing charges.

According to a Snow College representative, Maximus Johnson was charged with threats of terrorism and booked into the Sanpete County Jail. Snow College was initially contacted by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office about a report regarding a person who made “generic threats about carrying out an active shooter situation.”

A press release from Nephi City Police later revealed that Johnson had made direct threats to two separate high schools located in southern Utah county as well as additional threats aimed toward his own college.

The schools in question were placed into a lockout situation, a slightly different version of a lockdown. Officials explain that a lockout is where perimeter doors are secured but students can continue on with their classes.

Johnson was located and taken into custody following the school lockouts.