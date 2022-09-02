Utah Civic Learning Collaborative releases report on teaching civics in school

The Utah Civic Learning Collaborative released a report titled, “Civics Education Poised for Innovation.”

The report details findings from a statewide listening tour of focus groups and surveys seeking input from teachers and school administrators on how the Utah State Board of Education and the Utah Civic Learning Collaborative can support civics education throughout the state.

Final recommendations from the report include engaging adults and parents in civics education, helping educators build their own civics skills to provide a more personally informed approach and encouraging interdisciplinary approaches to teaching.