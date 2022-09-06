© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

A heat advisory is in effect for most of Utah through Wednesday

Utah Public Radio | By Caroline Long
Published September 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM MDT
brown, dusty basin with cliffs and mountains in the background
Ken Lund
/
Flickr
The San Rafael Swell is among the Utah locations experiencing extreme heat.

A heat advisory is in effect for most of Utah through Wednesday. Temperatures in Salt Lake City will reach 105 degrees and in Zion National Park temperatures are projected to reach 114 degrees.

The National Weather Service advises people to take extra precautions if working or spending time outside, including drinking plenty of fluids, wearing loose-fitting, lightweight clothing and taking frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

