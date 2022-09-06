Alleged shooter of downtown SLC murder identified; 2nd suspect arrested

Salt Lake City police arrested a second suspect involved in Saturday’s fatal shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center, but officials say that the alleged shooter is still at large.

21-year-old Joshua Riak was arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old Deliford Knight according to an announcement made Monday by SLCPD. Riak is the second suspect connected to the shooting with 22-year-old Deng Buk having been arrested on Sunday. Police say that even though they believe Riak and Buk were involved in a fight with Knight resulting in his death, neither of them were the alleged shooter.

Knight and his friends had been traveling to different conventions engaging in betting matches meant to defraud people out of money. It’s believed that the three suspects lost money to Knight and later assaulted him trying to get their money back.

18-year-old Nogolweit “Nunu” Kug is believed to be Knight’s true killer having pulled out a gun to shoot Knight during the assault. Investigators say that all three suspects fled from the scene, two of them being arrested, with Kug possibly fleeing from the state entirely.

Officials are asking for any and all information that can help them locate the alleged shooter, but police warn that he could be potentially armed and should be considered dangerous.