USU ranked 22nd among schools nationally thanks to high social mobility, community service score

Utah State University was listed as the eighth-best public university in the country and 22nd overall in a recent ranking of schools by Washington Monthly.

The list ranks institutions on the criteria of social mobility, research and promotion of public service. USU scored highly on the first and last categories, ranking 14th for social mobility and 26th for promoting public service.

Washington Monthly’s methodology calculates social mobility by looking at graduation rates, Pell grants, estimated future incomes, student loan repayment and tuition cost for families with lower incomes. National and community service scores were determined through AmeriCorps and Peace Corps data, military service, community service projects, student voter registration and “percentage of all degrees awarded in health, education and social work.”

