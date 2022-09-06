© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah ranks 47th on a list of states where COVID is spreading fastest

Utah Public Radio | By Caroline Long
Published September 6, 2022 at 4:36 PM MDT
a cartoon virion with a red membrane and blue proteins encapsulating the Earth
Philippa Steinberg
/
Innovative Genomics Institute
COVID cases are still occurring around the world.

A USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data ranks Utah 47th on the list of states where COVID is spreading the fastest.

With Utah COVID cases down 6.2% last week from the week before, the state follows the nationwide trend in decreasing cases.

The average number of ICU cases in Utah increased 52.4% in the same period, from 17 to 25.9 cases, which may create more strain on hospitals. Utah’s Department of Health and Human Services reports that 69.5% of all ICU beds are occupied.

