Utah ranks 47th on a list of states where COVID is spreading fastest

A USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data ranks Utah 47th on the list of states where COVID is spreading the fastest.

With Utah COVID cases down 6.2% last week from the week before, the state follows the nationwide trend in decreasing cases.

The average number of ICU cases in Utah increased 52.4% in the same period, from 17 to 25.9 cases, which may create more strain on hospitals. Utah’s Department of Health and Human Services reports that 69.5% of all ICU beds are occupied.

