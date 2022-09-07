Utah launches suicide prevention training program on Instagram

Utah is launching its first-ever suicide prevention training program on Instagram. The “Live On Suicide Prevention Playbook” will include a series of 10 trainings that teach people how to help someone who is considering taking their own life.

Put together by the Live On coalition, a group coordinated by the state of Utah, the Suicide Prevention Playbook will be delivered entirely on Instagram, having released its first video on Tuesday.

The first video features Joe Tuia’ana, who tells a story about the time he stumbled upon a stranger planning to end his own life. Despite being a stranger, Tuia’ana embraced him and muttered the words ‘I love you, bro,” a statement he texts the man every Friday.

Tuia’ana says that most of the time, saving a life means being present with those around you.

Allison Faust, the state suicide prevention administrator, says that Utah struggles with suicide, ranking historically in the top 10 states for suicide deaths. Faust believes that the Playbook is the first training of its kind. She says that most Instagram users range between ages 18 and around 55, which nears the highest risk age group for suicide.

The Live On Suicide Prevention Playbook will release an Instagram video each day until all 10 are made permanently available.