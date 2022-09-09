6-year-old dies in semi-truck accident, 9 others hospitalized

Six-year-old Edison Kimball died Thursday after a semi-truck crashed into his family's SUV on I-215. Kimball was in the car with his mother, Kristi, and sister, Ruby who were both hospitalized after the collision. Ruby is in critical condition in the ICU at Primary Children's Hospital.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the family's SUV was struck, causing them to crash into four other vehicles, hospitalizing nine people.