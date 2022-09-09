Council member expresses concern over open space bond process

Cache County Council Member David Erickson expressed concern regarding the Space Advocacy Committee during the regular council meeting on Aug. 23.

“It was just chuck full of bureaucrats,” Erickson said, describing how the committee began.

He expressed disappointment that the council didn’t have more influence or input on the group’s formation.

“We’d have probably looked at that and says, ‘Holy crow, where’s all the landowners? Where’s all the farmers?’”

Erickson later told The Herald Journal that he felt the council’s decision to place the Open Space Conservation bond on November’s ballot has been publicly misinterpreted as the council being in favor of the bond.

