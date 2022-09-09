© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Council member expresses concern over open space bond process

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published September 9, 2022 at 6:28 AM MDT
628ec866cd581.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Vehicles enter Cache Valley on U.S. Highway 89/91 on Tuesday evening. The “gateway” to the valley from Sardine Canyon could be among open spaces preserved by a proposed bond.

Cache County Council Member David Erickson expressed concern regarding the Space Advocacy Committee during the regular council meeting on Aug. 23.

“It was just chuck full of bureaucrats,” Erickson said, describing how the committee began.

He expressed disappointment that the council didn’t have more influence or input on the group’s formation.

“We’d have probably looked at that and says, ‘Holy crow, where’s all the landowners? Where’s all the farmers?’”

Erickson later told The Herald Journal that he felt the council’s decision to place the Open Space Conservation bond on November’s ballot has been publicly misinterpreted as the council being in favor of the bond.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Utah News UPRThe Herald Journalcache county councilCache County
