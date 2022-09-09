Former West Bountiful mayor arrested for alleged sexual abuse of children

Carl Matthew Johnson, the former mayor of West Bountiful, has been arrested and accused of abusing multiple children over several years. Johnson is 77 years old and currently resides in Orem.

According to court records, Johnson was booked into the Davis County Jail Tuesday for the investigation of seven counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child. The sex abuse is alleged to have taken place when Johnson lived in Davis County and dates back to 1985. He is accused of touching three young girls inappropriately, all of who were under 13 years old at the time.

So far three victims have been identified but Johnson estimated there were more than six victims. According to the affidavit, the investigation is still ongoing.