Utah News

Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to an email impersonator

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published September 12, 2022 at 3:20 PM MDT
A sign on southbound I-15 directs drivers to Pioneer Crossing, Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain via exit 278.
Garret
/
Flickr

The city of Eagle Mountain announced Monday that they recently lost almost $1.13 million in a digital crime.

The incident occurred on August 31 through email impersonation. City officials say that the individual responsible posed as a vendor working closely with the city on an infrastructure project.

The person responsible hacked into an email thread and convinced the city to send money to an account that did not belong to the intended recipient. City officials are working with authorities to investigate further.

Caitlin Keith
