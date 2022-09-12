Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to an email impersonator
The city of Eagle Mountain announced Monday that they recently lost almost $1.13 million in a digital crime.
The incident occurred on August 31 through email impersonation. City officials say that the individual responsible posed as a vendor working closely with the city on an infrastructure project.
The person responsible hacked into an email thread and convinced the city to send money to an account that did not belong to the intended recipient. City officials are working with authorities to investigate further.