© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR is here for you and heard BECAUSE of you! Don’t wait to donate, make your early gift of support today.
Utah News

Real Salt Lake announces name change for Sandy stadium

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published September 12, 2022 at 8:40 AM MDT
x909xno4er5ynzptaiqr.jpg
Real Salt Lake

In an announcement made Saturday, Real Salt Lake will be renaming the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy to “America First Field,” effective immediately as the result of a partnership with America First Credit Union.

Former team sponsor Rio Tinto, a mining company owning the Kennecott Bingham Canyon Mine, has had naming rights over the stadium since it first opened in 2008. America First Credit Union on the other hand, has been one of the team’s original sponsors since its first season in 2005 as a Major League Soccer club and has now taken over naming rights.

Despite the name change, the RSL Twitter account released a tweet after the announcement saying that “The Riot will live on” in reference to the nickname for the stadium and its fan section “The RioT.”

Tags

Utah News UPRReal Salt LakeSandy
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content