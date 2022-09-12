Real Salt Lake announces name change for Sandy stadium

In an announcement made Saturday, Real Salt Lake will be renaming the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy to “America First Field,” effective immediately as the result of a partnership with America First Credit Union.

Former team sponsor Rio Tinto, a mining company owning the Kennecott Bingham Canyon Mine, has had naming rights over the stadium since it first opened in 2008. America First Credit Union on the other hand, has been one of the team’s original sponsors since its first season in 2005 as a Major League Soccer club and has now taken over naming rights.

Despite the name change, the RSL Twitter account released a tweet after the announcement saying that “The Riot will live on” in reference to the nickname for the stadium and its fan section “The RioT.”