North Logan, Hyde Park announce new police chief

The cities of North Logan and Hyde Park have announced a new police chief.

Kent Goodrich, who served the bulk of his career with the Utah Highway Patrol, is slated to take the reins of the North Park Police Department later this month, according to a news release from North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson on Friday.

“Our cities are ecstatic to have a person of Officer Goodrich’s caliber leading our department and look forward to his service with the NPPD,” the news release states.

