Utah News

North Logan, Hyde Park announce new police chief

Utah Public Radio | By The Herald Journal Staff
Published September 13, 2022 at 6:26 AM MDT
North Logan and Hyde Park's new police chief, Kent Goodrich, posing for a picture in his uniform.
The Herald Journal
Kent Goodrich, who spent the majority of his career with the Utah Highway Patrol, has been hired as the chief of the North Park Police Department

The cities of North Logan and Hyde Park have announced a new police chief.

Kent Goodrich, who served the bulk of his career with the Utah Highway Patrol, is slated to take the reins of the North Park Police Department later this month, according to a news release from North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson on Friday.

“Our cities are ecstatic to have a person of Officer Goodrich’s caliber leading our department and look forward to his service with the NPPD,” the news release states.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

North Logan, Hyde Park, Police
