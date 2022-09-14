Air purifiers are coming to Utah schools

There are significant declines in test scores when students take tests during days with high levels of pollution, according to research by the Brookings Institutions.

Combined funding from a federal grant, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services and Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment have made the classroom purifiers possible as part of the Clean Air Initiative.

School districts and individual schools can sign up for the program at the Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment project website. The grant ends July 31, 2023.