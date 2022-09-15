Ridgeline High School students facing sexual abuse charges over hazing incident

Three Ridgeline High School students are facing sexual abuse charges after it was reported that they participated in a hazing incident.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident occurred on August 19 when the school’s football team was returning from an “out of state sports event.” The team played at Stansbury Park on the night in question.

The sheriff’s department says that one student claimed to have been assaulted on the bus in a ‘hazing-type’ incident where three juveniles had attempted to engage in activity of forcible sexual nature with other juveniles. Investigators are asking the sheriff’s office to charge all three suspects with one count of attempted forcible sexual abuse and one count each of forcible sexual abuse.

Updates on the case are limited as it is currently being reviewed by the Cache County Attorney’s Office.