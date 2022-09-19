© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Logan's Adams Elementary named national 'Blue Ribbon School'

Utah Public Radio | By The Herald Journal Staff
Published September 19, 2022 at 6:01 AM MDT
A mission statement on the Adams Elementary School website.

Adams Elementary School in Logan has been named a “Blue Ribbon School” by the U.S. Department of Education, a designation made to recognize academic performance by all students collectively in childhood learning institutions.

Only two schools in Utah and 297 schools nationwide have been singled out for the honor this year. The other Utah school was Horizon Elementary in Washington County.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

