74 veterans fly to Washington, D.C. to see memorials in their honor

Seventy-four veterans and their guardians flew to Washington, D.C. last week for the 40th Utah Honor Flight, which sponsors veterans to visit war memorials dedicated to them and their former comrades.

The group took part in a flag ceremony at Fort Henry, the site of the battle which inspired the lyrics for "Star-Spangled Banner." They paid their respects at the Arlington National Cemetery and several war memorials. A homecoming parade awaited them in Salt Lake City as they got off the plane.

Utah Honor Flight has flown over 2,000 veterans so far and pays for the trip in full through sponsors like Nate Wade Subaru, which sponsored this year’s trip.