Utah News

Learn about sandhill cranes with the Division of Wildlife Resources on Oct. 1

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published September 21, 2022 at 2:05 PM MDT
Two sandhill cranes fly over blurry mountains.
John Duncan
/
Unsplash
Sandhill cranes winter at New Mexico's Bosque del Apache wildlife refuge.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is holding two free viewing events for Utahns to see and learn about sandhill cranes in the wild.

The first will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7-9 a.m. in fields near the Green River in Jensen, and the second one will occur the same evening from 5-7 p.m. at the roosting grounds at Pelican Lake and Ouray National Wildlife Refuge.

Guests will drive to the viewing sites in their own vehicles and are encouraged to bring binoculars and spotting scopes. The DWR will have a limited number for use.

For registration and more information, visit the event page on eventbrite.com.  

