St. John's Episcopal Church set to host Cache Valley warming center

Utah State University graduate student Nicole Burnard has been working to develop a warming center in Cache Valley — a place for those without homes to find shelter during the winter months.

This week, Burnard told The Herald Journal that St. John’s Episcopal Church is set to host the center. Data was also shared showing the community’s feelings towards the project based on a public survey.

“We just finished our analysis,” said Jayme Walters, a USU associate professor and the director of USU’s Transforming Communities Institute.

Out of the 266 individuals who took the survey, 98% agreed that “there should be an overnight warming center during winter months.” 92% said they believed a warming center project would be an effective expenditure of tax dollars, and 59% said they would volunteer at the center if one existed.

