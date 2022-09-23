The Bureau of Reclamation plans to temporarily buy water from farmers

The federal government is announcing new steps to address the water supply crisis in the Colorado River Basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says it’s preparing to dole out $4 billion dollars included in the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed last month.

The bulk of that money will go to the Colorado River Basin, including programs that will pay farmers and ranchers to temporarily pause some water use. Other money will go towards re-lining canals and removing water-intensive grass in cities and suburbs.

These programs come after states failed to meet a conservation deadline this summer, and the feds threatened to carry out their own water conservation plans once that deadline passed.